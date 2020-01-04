WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that his decision to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani aimed to prevent war rather than start one.

"We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war," Trump said.

Trump also warned the United States has military targets fully identified and he is prepared to take whatever action is necessary if Iran threatens any American citizens.