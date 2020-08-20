Trump Says US Troops in Iraq Reduced to Very Low Level, Will Be Gone at Some Point

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a number of US troops in Iraq is now small and at some point they will leave the country.

"So at some point, we obviously will be gone. We've brought it down to a very, very low level," Trump stated.