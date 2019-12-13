UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US, UK Free To Sign 'Massive New Trade Deal' As Tories Appear To Win Election

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington and London were now free to sign a big new trade deal after Brexit, as the UK Conservative Party appears to win the general election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington and London were now free to sign a big new trade deal after Brexit, as the UK Conservative Party appears to win the general election.

With votes in 643 out of 650 Constituencies counted, the Conservative Party has gained 359 seats in the House of Commons, while the Labour Party has gained 203 seats, according to the Sky tally.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

