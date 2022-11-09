Trump Says US Under Democrats 'Big Fat Failure' That Lost Everything

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that the United States under the Democrats is a "big fat failure" that has lost everything and only success will bring the American people together.

"Success will bring us together. Our country right now has lost its confidence. It's lost its mojo. It's lost everything. Our country right now is a big fat failure. We are being laughed at all over the world," Trump told NewsNation on Tuesday.

The former president added that "Russia would have never happened" if he was still the president of the United States, but did not elaborate on the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump called on voters to protest given what he called was the "alarming situation" concerning absentee ballots across the United States during the midterm elections.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year in addition to various statewide and local positions.