Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expected to Build Border Wall

Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:49 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The United States is building the wall on the border with Mexico for far less money than previously expected, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that it authorized $3.5 billion in construction projects to build barriers on the US-Mexico border. Democrats blasted the Trump administration for diverting the funding from other military objectives.

"We are using much less than we have anticipated," Trump said when asked about directing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds for securing the border.

Trump said the wall will be almost completed if not complete by the end of next year. He said that the wall is being built "very rapidly".

Construction of the wall on the border with Mexico was one of Trump's election promises in 2016.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a declination of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by about at least 40 percent for the months of June and July.

