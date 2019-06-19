Trump Says US 'Very Prepared' to Deal With Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is very prepared to deal with Iran amid escalation of tensions between the two nations.

"We are looking at Iran, we have a lot of things going with Iran. We are very prepared. We'll see what happens. ... Regardless of what goes, we are very prepared," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

On Monday, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the United States is deploying an additional 1,000 troops to the middle East after the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia of coordinating a campaign to falsely blame Iran for the attacks.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempts to lay blame on Iran for the tanker attacks before any thorough investigation is finished.