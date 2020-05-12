UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Vice President Tested Negative For Novel Coronavirus Monday

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US Vice President Tested Negative for Novel Coronavirus Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

"The Vice President, first of all, has been tested and he's negative," Trump said during a press conference on Monday. "He was tested yesterday and tested today and he's negative. He's in very good shape.

"

On Friday, Trump confirmed that Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior US official told NBC news on Sunday that Pence was going to distance himself from others for the next couple of days, but no restrictions have been imposed on his schedule.

Last week, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump said later in his remarks on Monday that he feels no vulnerability to the disease in light of the recent cases in the White House.

Related Topics

White House Trump Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

46 minutes ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

1 hour ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

1 hour ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

2 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.