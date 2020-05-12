Trump Says US Vice President Tested Negative for Novel Coronavirus Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

"The Vice President, first of all, has been tested and he's negative," Trump said during a press conference on Monday. "He was tested yesterday and tested today and he's negative. He's in very good shape.

"

On Friday, Trump confirmed that Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior US official told NBC news on Sunday that Pence was going to distance himself from others for the next couple of days, but no restrictions have been imposed on his schedule.

Last week, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump said later in his remarks on Monday that he feels no vulnerability to the disease in light of the recent cases in the White House.