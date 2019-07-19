UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Warship Destroyed Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Says US Warship Destroyed Iranian Drone in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored multiple warnings to stand down.

"I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz today involving [the] USS Boxer Navy amphibious assault ship," Trump said.

"The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew. The drone was immediately destroyed."

Related Topics

Drone Trump Boxer

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

54 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

55 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

55 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

55 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.