Trump Says US Warship Destroyed Iranian Drone in Strait of Hormuz

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored multiple warnings to stand down.

"I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz today involving [the] USS Boxer Navy amphibious assault ship," Trump said.

"The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew. The drone was immediately destroyed."