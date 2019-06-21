UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off Strikes On 3 Targets In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:33 PM

Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off Strikes on 3 Targets in Iran

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US military was ready to strike three targets in Iran in response to the Revolutionary Guard's downing of a Navy drone, but added that he called off the attacks at the last minute because they were not proportionate and could have killed many people

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US military was ready to strike three targets in Iran in response to the Revolutionary Guard's downing of a Navy drone, but added that he called off the attacks at the last minute because they were not proportionate and could have killed many people.

"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die," Trump said. "150 people, sir, was the answer from a general. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone."

