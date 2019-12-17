Trump Says US Watching North Korea 'Very Closely'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States is closely watching North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang is resuming missile tests and would be disappointed if something is "in the works," US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We are watching closely. I'd be disappointed if something would be in the works", Trump said at the White House. "We are watching many places actually very closely, but North Korea we are watching very closely."

Last week, the North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting one at the same location on December 7.

The resumed tests threaten to undermine Trump's diplomatic drive to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea held two summits and agreed to normalize relations and for Pyongyang to pursue a policy of denuclearization.

Negotiations have come to a halt with Washington demanding more decisive steps from Pyongyang. North Korea has blamed the United States for not properly reciprocating its previous goodwill gestures.