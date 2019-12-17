UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Watching North Korea 'Very Closely'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

Trump Says US Watching North Korea 'Very Closely'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States is closely watching North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang is resuming missile tests and would be disappointed if something is "in the works," US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We are watching closely. I'd be disappointed if something would be in the works", Trump said at the White House. "We are watching many places actually very closely, but North Korea we are watching very closely."

Last week, the North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting one at the same location on December 7.

The resumed tests threaten to undermine Trump's diplomatic drive to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea held two summits and agreed to normalize relations and for Pyongyang to pursue a policy of denuclearization.

Negotiations have come to a halt with Washington demanding more decisive steps from Pyongyang. North Korea has blamed the United States for not properly reciprocating its previous goodwill gestures.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Pyongyang Same United States North Korea December 2018 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

4 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

3 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

3 hours ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

4 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

4 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.