Trump Says US 'Weeks Away' From COVID-19 Vaccine, Biden Says President Lacks Plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the country is weeks away from getting a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.

Trump made the comments in Cleveland, Ohio on stage with former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate of the 2020 US Presidential election campaign.

"Now we are weeks away from the vaccine," Trump said on Tuesday.

"I don't trust him at all," Biden responded to Trump's vaccine statement.

Trump countered saying that a vaccine can be available sooner if not for political interference and accused the former vice president of sowing distrust in potential vaccines.

Trump also accused Biden of wanting to shut down the economy and warned of accompanying societal problems, including alcoholism, drug abuse and marital problems should that occur.

The Democratic challenger responded saying that the president had no plan and has handled the pandemic irresponsibly, citing the US' world's highest COVID-19 death toll.

The two candidates also sparred over allegations that Trump contributed just $750 yearly in taxes for 2016 and 2017 and paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years largely because of reported business loses.

Trump doubled down on his claim that he has paid "millions of Dollars" in taxes, while admitting that he does not want to pay more taxes than entitled to and slamming Biden and previous administrations for legislating generous tax breaks for the wealthy. Biden responded saying that these tax breaks would be eliminated should he be elected president.

During debate, Trump insisted that the Senate can proceed with confirmation of his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, arguing that he has a four-year mandate and is duty-bound to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Biden urged the Senate to halt proceedings until after the November 3 elections, saying that the will of those who have casted ballots in advance voting has to be respected.