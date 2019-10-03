WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States will eventually have a friendly relationship with Russia, US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It'd be great to get along with Russia, and we will get along with Russia because it's smart, but nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump," he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow welcomes Trump's position on the restoration of bilateral ties and will use every opportunity to meet him halfway.

Relations between the United States and Russia have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War. Washington introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow, calling Russia one of the United States' adversaries, which Moscow has criticized.