WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United States is ready to help negotiate a settlement to the conflict in Syria , President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"We will help negotiate," Trump told reporters at the White House during his meeting with Italian President Segio Mattarella.