Trump Says US Will Impose Tariffs on EU Cars if Duties on US Lobster Imports Not Lifted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The United States will impose a tariff on European Union (EU) automobiles if the bloc does not lift duties imposed on US lobster imports, President Donald Trump said during a round-table event with fishermen in the US state of Maine.

"If the European Union doesn't drop that tariff immediately, we're going to put a tariff on their cars," Trump said on Friday.

The US president said he has asked White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to look into Chinese products that the United States can put a tariff on if Beijing does not drop tariffs on US lobsters.

Trump's remarks came as he signed a proclamation to reopen 5,000 square miles of water for commercial fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Obama administration banned fishing in that area off the coast of New England in 2016.