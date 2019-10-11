UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Will Possibly Do Something 'Very Tough' With Respect To Sanctions On Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Washington will likely do something very tough with regards to imposing sanctions against Turkey over Ankara's offensive in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We are going to possibly do something very very tough with respect to sanctions and other financial things," Trump said on Thursday.

