WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will keep at least 8,600 troops in Afghanistan regardless of whether a peace deal is reached with the Taliban

"We will go down to 8,600, and then we will make a determination from there as to what happens," Trump said in a radio interview with Fox news.