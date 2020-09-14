UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Will See Woman President 'Someday'

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Trump Says US Will See Woman President 'Someday'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump says there will be a female president in the United States, but it will not be California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"We're going to have a woman president someday -- not gonna be her [Harris]," Trump told his supporters in Nevada on Sunday, adding "And that's no way to attain the office: 'We got in there because Sleepy Joe [Biden] couldn't handle it anymore.

'"

Harris, 55, became the second Black woman to win a Senate seat in the US when she was elected in 2016. If Joe Biden,77, and his vice presidential running mate win in the November election, Harris will become the highest-level female official in US history.

At the end of August, Harris defended the ongoing nationwide protests against racial injustice and slammed Trump on his response to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

