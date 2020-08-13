UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Will Send 125Mln Masks To US Schools, Ready To Deploy CDC Teams

Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says US Will Send 125Mln Masks to US Schools, Ready to Deploy CDC Teams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said his administration will provide up to 125 million reusable face masks to schools across the United States and stands ready to deploy teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support their safe reopening.

"I'm pleased to announce that we will provide up to 125 million reusable masks to various school districts all around the country," Trump said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "My administration also stands ready to deploy CDC teams to support schools that are opening and schools that need help in safety and in order to safely reopen."

