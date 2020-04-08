Trump Says US Will Send 200 Ventilators to UK to Treat Coronavirus Patients

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he received a request from the United Kingdom for 200 ventilators to treat novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and promised to work it out for them.

"The UK called today and they wanted to know if it would be possible to get 200 ventilators," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Tuesday. "We are going to work it out for them."