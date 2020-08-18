UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Will Talk With Russia About Situation In Belarus At Appropriate Time

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would speak with Russia about the situation in Belarus at the appropriate time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would speak with Russia about the situation in Belarus at the appropriate time.

"You have to understand me, I love seeing democracy. Democracy is a very important word.

It doesn't seem like it's too much democracy there in Belarus," Trump said. "We are speaking to lots of people and we'll speaking at the appropriate time to Russia, and we'll speaking to other people that are involved. But it's certainly a very big match, and it seems to be a very peaceful march, unlike so-called peaceful protests that we have with the burned down stores."

