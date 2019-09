The United States will boost its sanctions against Iran if Tehran continues with its current behavior, US President Donald Trump said in a speech on Tuesday

"As long as Iran continues its behavior, sanctions will be tightened," Trump said in his address during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.