Trump Says US 'Will Work Something Out' With Turkey Over S-400 Acquisition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) President Donald Trump in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and American senators on Wednesday said he expects the United States to work something out with Ankara over concerns about its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"I project that we will work something out," Trump said when asked about the S-400 deal, according to a White House press pool report.