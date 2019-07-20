WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States would work with the United Kingdom after Iran apparently seized two British oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We heard about it - we heard it was one, we heard it was two - we'll be working with the UK," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "This only goes to show what I'm saying about Iran, trouble, nothing but trouble. ... Let's see what happens."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps earlier on Friday said its forces seized a British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international maritime regulations.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt later said that Iran had seized two naval vessels in Hormuz, a British-flagged oil tanker and another Liberian-flagged vessel.

Trump said the US would be speaking with the UK about the incident.

The president emphasized a lot of bad things are happening to Iran at the moment, adding that it's "very easy to straighten out, or it's very easy for us to make it a lot worse."

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, but Tehran denies involvement.