UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Willing To Help China, India Resolve Deadly Border Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says US Willing to Help China, India Resolve Deadly Border Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The US is ready to help resolve the ongoing conflict between India and China after recent deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, President Donald Trump said.

"It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there, they've come to blows. We'll see what happens, we'll try to help them out," Trump told reporters before boarding a flight to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the president will speak at a rally on Saturday evening.

A months-long standoff in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders the Chinese region of Aksai Chin, erupted into violence this past Monday.

The Indian armed forces said that 20 of its soldiers died in the clashes. The Chinese authorities have not released casualty numbers.

Over recent days, officials in Beijing have blamed Indian troops for instigating the clashes. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the valley lies on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

Spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, on Saturday rejected China's claims of sovereignty over the region, adding that Indian troops have consistently stayed on their side of the Line of Actual Control.

Related Topics

India China Trump Died Beijing Tulsa Turkish Lira Border

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

3 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

3 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

5 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

5 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.