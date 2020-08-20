UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Would Hit Hard If Alleged Bounties In Afghanistan Found True

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would respond very strongly if the allegations about bounties to kill US forces turned out to be true.

"If we found out that would be true, if we found... it would be a fact what you just said, we would hit them so hard your head would spin," Trump stated.

Earlier this week, US media reported citing a Defense Department document that the intelligence community has said the Iranian authorities paid bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

According to the Defense Department document, the bounties were paid to the Haqqani network, which is led by the second highest ranking leader of the Taliban. The intelligence notes at least six attacks linked to such payments, including the attack on Bagram air base on December 11, 2019, which resulted in the killing of two civilians and more than 70 people injured, including four US personnel.

The document does not name the country that sponsored such attacks, but two sources have confirmed that it refers to Iran.

US media previously reported similar allegations against Russia regarding bounties in Afghanistan. The New York Times reported in June that US intelligence had briefed President Donald Trump in a February about a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump denied being briefed and called the article a hoax, while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said the intelligence was uncorroborated and unconvincing.

Russia denied the claim as another fake story that was part of the political infighting in the United States.

Some independent analysis have suggested that the story was placed in the corporate media by individuals with vested interests in the US interventions abroad in order to make it more difficult for Trump to pull US troops out of Afghanistan.

