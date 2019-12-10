Trump Says USMCA Trade Deal Negotiations Going 'Very Well,' Progress Made on Unions Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that negotiations on the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) are going very well and expressed hope the accord will be put out for a vote.

"I hear they're doing very well on USMCA, I'm hearing very good things... I hope they put it up to a vote," Trump said on Monday afternoon.

Trump also said that in the last 24 hours much progress has been made on USMCA regarding "unions and others."

Last month, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada would be needed to revise the USMCA trade deal with tougher enforcement mechanisms, particularly regarding labor, environmental and pharmaceutical issues.

So far, only Mexico has ratified the trade agreement.