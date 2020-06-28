Trump Says Vandalism of Monuments Stopped After Executive Order Threatening Jail Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the vandalism of monuments and statues in the country completely stopped after he signed an executive order threatening jail terms of up to 10 years for any destruction or desecration of commemorative sites.

"Since imposing a very powerful 10 year prison sentence on those that Vandalize Monuments, Statues etc., with many people being arrested all over our Country, the Vandalism has completely stopped. Thank you!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order on the protection of the country's monuments, which have become a major target for protesters during a month of violent clashes and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

According to the order, those found guilty of vandalizing statues and monuments could face 10 years in jail.

In many cities across the country, statues depicting former Confederate generals, presidents who owned slaves, and Christopher Columbus, the fifteenth-century Italian explorer who said to have discovered North America, have been targeted by protesters.

On Saturday, prosecutors in the nation's capital charged four individuals with the destruction of Federal property after an attempt was made to topple a statue of former president Andrew Jackson.

Several state governors have approved the removal of Confederate monuments in the wake of the protests. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on June 20 ordered the removal of a Confederate statue located on Capitol grounds in the city of Raleigh after attempts were made to topple and vandalize the monument.