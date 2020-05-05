UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Venezuela Plot Has Nothing To Do With US Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

Trump Says Venezuela Plot Has Nothing to Do with US Government

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States government has nothing to do with the plot allegedly discovered in Venezuela in his first reference to reports of two Americans detained there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States government has nothing to do with the plot allegedly discovered in Venezuela in his first reference to reports of two Americans detained there.

"We have just heard about it. Whatever it is, we will let you know. It has nothing to do with our government," Trump told reporters.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier that two US citizens, whom he called Trump's security guards, were among people detained for a recent attempt to invade the country.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Maduro said the incursion had aimed to assassinate him. Eight militants were killed, and two others were captured in the counter-operation. Later reports said another eight people had been detained.

