Trump Says 'very Angry, Pissed Off' With Putin: NBC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was "very angry, pissed off" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, NBC reported, marking a sharp change of tone as Washington seeks to end the war in Ukraine.
NBC's Kristen Welker said Trump had called her to express his anger over Putin questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's future as a leader -- something that Trump himself has done.
Welker, on her NBC show "Meet The Press" on Sunday, quoted directly from an early-morning telephone conversation with the president.
Trump said that "if Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault" then he would impose "secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia.
"
Welker said Trump told her "I was very angry, pissed off" when Putin started making comments about Zelensky's credibility and talking about new leadership in Ukraine.
Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war since taking office, but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite talks with both sides.
Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, and on Friday suggested Zelensky be removed from office as part of the peace process, further toughening Moscow's negotiating position and angering Kyiv.
bgs/aha
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar rescuers lose battle to save pregnant woman trapped in building4 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'very angry, pissed off' with Putin: NBC4 minutes ago
-
Syria's Kurds reject legitimacy of new government24 minutes ago
-
7.0-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS24 minutes ago
-
Turkey opposition pushes for early polls as Swedish reporter jailed24 minutes ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch44 minutes ago
-
7.1-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS1 hour ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch1 hour ago
-
Convalescing pope says illness is universal as misses another Angelus1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch2 hours ago
-
'Day of funerals,' Gazans mark grim Eid under Israeli strikes2 hours ago