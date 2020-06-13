UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Very Good Thing' If Police Prohibited From Using Chokehold

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an interview on Friday said it would be a good thing if law enforcement officers were prohibited from using a chokehold on individuals.

"It would be, I think, a very good thing that - generally speaking - it should be ended," Trump told Fox news.

The issue of law enforcement using the chokehold emerged after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died after a Minneapolis police officer restricted his breathing during an arrest by kneeling on his neck for around 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Protests have pushed several cities and states to ban chokeholds and implement other police reform changes. Trump is expected to announce some form of police reform in the coming days.

