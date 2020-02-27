Trump Says Vice President Pence Will Be In Charge Of US Response To Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of leading US response efforts to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
"I'm going to be announcing exactly right now that i'm going to be putting our Vice President Mike Pence in charge," Trump said on Wednesday.