Open Menu

Trump Says Wants Musk To Be 'more Aggressive' In Federal Cuts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Trump says wants Musk to be 'more aggressive' in federal cuts

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would like his billionaire advisor Elon Musk to get "more aggressive" in implementing his reform agenda cutting back the Federal government.

"Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Remember, we have a country to save."

Trump has put the tech entrepreneur in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling waste and alleged corruption.

Musk -- the world's richest person and Trump's biggest donor -- has led the effort to fire swaths of the federal workforce.

In the latest cuts announced Friday, the US Defense Department will cut its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week.

Trump's administration has already begun firing many other federal workers who are on probationary status.

A judge on Thursday denied a union bid to temporarily halt the firing of thousands of people.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a free-ranging entity run by Musk, though the cost-cutting spree has been met with pushback on several fronts and a mixed bag of court rulings.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

3 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

4 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

5 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

5 minutes ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers ..

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World