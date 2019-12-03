UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Wants To Address Several Issues With 'That One Country' At NATO Summit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:07 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants to discuss several "devastating points" with "that one country" at the NATO summit in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants to discuss several "devastating points" with "that one country" at the NATO summit in London.

The US president did not specify which country he meant, but he did, later in the press conference, speak at length about France its digital tax hitting US internet giants hard and President Emmanuel Macron's "nasty" statement on NATO's "brain death."

"Generally, we are going to have very big couple of days. I believe, we will have tremendous couple of days, but very big, very important.

We have tremendous spirit ... except, perhaps, for one country. I will be talking to that one country. We will see how it works out. Actually, this one country has a couple of points, but those points are very devastating ... We will find out about this the next two days," Trump said.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government will be held in London December 3-4, with Queen Elizabeth II set to host a reception later in the day.

