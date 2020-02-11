UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Wants To Create World's Strongest Nuclear Force

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Trump Says Wants to Create World's Strongest Nuclear Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) In the absence of arms control treaties with Russia and China, the United States will be creating the world's strongest nuclear force, President Donald Trump said at the White House business Session with governors on Monday.

"Now, at the same time, Russia and China both want to negotiate with us to stop this craziness of spending billions and billions of Dollars on nuclear weapons," Trump said.

"But the only way, until we have that agreement ” the only thing I can do is create, by far, the strongest nuclear force anywhere in the world, which, as you know, over the last three years, we very much upgraded our nuclear," he said.

