Trump Says 'Watch What Happens After Olympics' With Taiwan, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump warns that there will be certain developments with regard to Taiwan and China after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"China is threatening Taiwan," Trump told his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas.

He blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden and the latter's incompetence for what is happening in respect to China.

"China would never have even thought about taking over Taiwan. I mean, Taiwan, that wasn't even going to be discussed between myself and (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), and watch what happens after the Olympics, I'm a good predictor, watch what happens after the Olympics with Taiwan and China," Trump said.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang told NPR on Friday that Washington's support for Taiwan's aspirations for independence might pose a threat of a military conflict between the United States and China.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, which is a territory with its own democratically-elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

On Friday, the Taiwanese sports Administration said that Taiwan's delegation to the Olympic Games in Beijing was not going to participate in the opening ceremony, explaining the move by fears of COVID-19.

The 2022 Olympic Games will take place from February 4 until February 20.

