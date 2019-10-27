Trump Says Watched Operation to Kill Baghdadi in Situation Room Like 'Movie'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he watched the operation, which resulted in the death of the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, in the Situation Room, adding that everything was clear as in a movie.

"I got to watch it along with [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] General [Mark] Milley, Vice President [Mike] Pence and others in the Situation Room. We watched it so clearly ... We had it absolutely perfect as though you were watching a movie," Trump said at a press conference.