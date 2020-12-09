UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'We Will Be Intervening' In Texas Election Case At Supreme Court

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Trump Says 'We Will Be Intervening' in Texas Election Case at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his legal team would get involved in an election lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in the Supreme Court in a bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in four other states.

"We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!," Trump said via Twitter.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday seeks to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin  from participating in the electoral college.

More Stories From World

