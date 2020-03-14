Trump Says Weighing Domestic Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US President Donald Trump said Saturday his administration was considering additional travel restrictions within the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak

"Specifically from certain areas, yes, we are.

We are working with the states and we are considering other restrictions," he told reporters when asked whether he was looking at limiting domestic travel.

The United States has banned entry to people from 26 European countries this week in a bid to contain the epidemic. Vice President Mike Pence said restrictions will also be imposed on flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland, starting Monday.