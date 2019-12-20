Trump Says White House Lawyer Cipollone Likely to Lead Defense in Senate Impeachment Trial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters White House Counsel Pat Cipollone would likely be his main lawyer in his forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.

"I think so, yeah, he's doing a great job," Trump said when asked if Cipollone would be his main lawyer in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump said the White House would have other lawyers representing his legal team in the trial.

The Democrat-majority House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came after House conducted an impeachment inquiry and concluded that Trump solicited foreign meddling in the US electoral process in connection to his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as Republicans constitute a majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Republicans have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

Trump has said the impeachment is a hoax and a continuation of attempts by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.