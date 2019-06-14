UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders To Leave At End Of June

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders to Leave at End of June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will resign at the end of the month.

"After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas," Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

4 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

12 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

14 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

6 minutes ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

6 minutes ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.