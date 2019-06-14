Trump Says White House Spokesperson Sanders to Leave at End of June

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will resign at the end of the month.

"After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the great state of Arkansas," Trump said via Twitter.