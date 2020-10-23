Trump Says White House to Host Peace-Signing Ceremony for Israel, Sudan, Other Arab States

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he will host a simultaneous festive ceremony for signing peace agreements between Israel, Sudan and some other countries yet to join American-brokered deals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he will host a simultaneous festive ceremony for signing peace agreements between Israel, Sudan and some other countries yet to join American-brokered deals.

"We will have them along with some other countries that you will be hearing about coming. Probably simultaneously," Trump said after he announced an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Sudan.