Trump Says White House Will Release Mideast Peace Plan Next Week - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the White House will release the middle East peace plan early next week, the Washington Examiner reported.
Trump told reporters on Thursday that the White House will unroll the Middle East peace plan next week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits on Tuesday.