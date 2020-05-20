Trump Says WHO Must 'Clean Up Their Act' in Light of Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump in a press conference on Tuesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) must clean up their act related to its handling of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020)

"Basically they have to clean up their act, they have to do a better job, they have to be much more fair to other countries, including the United States, or we're not going to be involved with them anymore," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Late Monday, Trump revealed a letter he sent to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which warned that the United States will permanently halt its contributions to the organization if it does not commit to major improvements within the next 30 days.

The WHO has confirmed it received the letter.

Trump has accused the WHO of being China-biased and failing to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).