Trump Says Will 'Absolutely' Take Call From Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told a White House press conference that he was prepared to take a phone call from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

"I'll absolutely take his call," Trump said on Wednesday. "I've always found him to be a nice guy... I don't know him very well.

"

Biden has been extending advice and publicly commenting on the crisis for several months. Earlier in the day FOX reported that Biden offered to call Trump to discuss the crisis.

The United States currently has a total of more than 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,757 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.