Trump Says Will Accept 2024 Election Results Regardless of Outcome If Election Is Honest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would accept the results of the 2024 US presidential election regardless of the outcome if he deems the election to be honest.

"Yeah, if I think it's an honest election, absolutely, I will," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked whether he will commit to accepting the 2024 election results in any case.

"If I think it's an honest election, I would be honored to," he said when the host asked him the same thing again.

Trump announced his 2024 campaign late last year. Current officeholder Joe Biden officially launched his reelection campaign in April.