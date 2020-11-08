UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Will Accept Defeat In Election If All Legal Processes Are Exhausted - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he is ready to accept the victory of his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the election if all the legal challenges of the Trump campaign are exhausted, Fox news reports citing anonymous sources.

According to the sources, Trump will "graciously concede" if, after all the legal processes are exhausted, he will not have a path to reelection.

Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he had 71,000,000 legal votes and won the presidential election. Meanwhile major US television networks projected that Biden was the winner.

Trump said that starting Monday, his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in the presidential election in court.

More Stories From World

