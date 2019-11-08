Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' on Vaping Next Week, Raise Age Limit to 21

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his administration will make an important decision on vaping regulations next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his administration will make an important decision on vaping regulations next week.

"We're going to be coming out with an important position on vaping," Trump said. "We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we're going to have an age limit of 21 or so, but we'll be coming out with something next week very important in vaping."

Trump also said the administration has many other matters to consider on the issues, including vaping-related jobs, given that vaping has become a big industry.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a notice that the number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has risen to 39 while more than 2,000 cases of lung injuries have been reported.

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the US food and Drug Administration was going to finalize a guidance document requiring all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products to be removed from the market. Azar added that the US Federal government will take enforcement actions if it finds that children are attracted to tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products or if they find manufacturers marketing e-cigarettes to children.