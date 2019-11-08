UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' On Vaping Next Week, Raise Age Limit To 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:03 PM

Trump Says Will Announce 'Important Position' on Vaping Next Week, Raise Age Limit to 21

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his administration will make an important decision on vaping regulations next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his administration will make an important decision on vaping regulations next week.

"We're going to be coming out with an important position on vaping," Trump said. "We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we're going to have an age limit of 21 or so, but we'll be coming out with something next week very important in vaping."

Trump also said the administration has many other matters to consider on the issues, including vaping-related jobs, given that vaping has become a big industry.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a notice that the number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has risen to 39 while more than 2,000 cases of lung injuries have been reported.

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the US food and Drug Administration was going to finalize a guidance document requiring all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products to be removed from the market. Azar added that the US Federal government will take enforcement actions if it finds that children are attracted to tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products or if they find manufacturers marketing e-cigarettes to children.

Related Topics

Trump United States September Market All From Government Industry Vaping Jobs

Recent Stories

Japanese Foreign Minister Might Visit Russia by En ..

3 minutes ago

Sr professors condole death of Prof Sajjad Husain

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on petitions re ..

3 minutes ago

Hoax About Russia's Meddling in Bolivia Spearheade ..

3 minutes ago

MS THQ Mian Channu shot dead

7 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Picks New Right's Leader to Hea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.