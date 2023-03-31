UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Will Appeal Manhattan Indictment, Claims US Justice System 'Coming After You'

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Trump Says Will Appeal Manhattan Indictment, Claims US Justice System 'Coming After You'

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased and that he is standing in the way of the US justice system coming after the American people

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased and that he is standing in the way of the US justice system coming after the American people.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case... HATES ME," Trump said in a statement via social media. "He strong armed Allen (Weisselberg), which a judge is not allowed to do, and treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"

The judge to whom Trump is referring is Juan Manuel Marchan. Marchan was hand picked by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump said. Marchan "railroaded" Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, into taking a plea deal on tax fraud and business record falsification charges, Trump said.

Trump also changed the biography on his Truth social media account on Friday to read: "They're not coming after me, they're coming after you - I'm just standing in the way!"

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denies the accusations, as well as the alleged affair with Daniels.

There is no chance Trump takes a plea deal in the case against him, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday. Trump's legal team expects the indictment against him to be unsealed early next week, Tacopina added.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment, US media reported. Trump said in a post on Thursday that he does not believe he can get a fair trial in New York.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that will not comment on the indictment.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Business Social Media Trump Manhattan New York Money 2016 Post Media Court

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formati ..

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formation of full court bench to hear ..

4 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Tox ..

US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailmen ..

4 minutes ago
 Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trum ..

Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trump Sends 'Terrible' Message to ..

9 minutes ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accoun ..

German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accounts of Goethe Institute in Mosc ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implement ..

UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implementation of NEW START Treaty - UN ..

9 minutes ago
 Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Ex ..

Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Export by Providing MiG-29 to Ki ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.