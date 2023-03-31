Trump Says Will Appeal Manhattan Indictment, Claims US Justice System 'Coming After You'

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased and that he is standing in the way of the US justice system coming after the American people

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023)

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case... HATES ME," Trump said in a statement via social media. "He strong armed Allen (Weisselberg), which a judge is not allowed to do, and treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"

The judge to whom Trump is referring is Juan Manuel Marchan. Marchan was hand picked by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump said. Marchan "railroaded" Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, into taking a plea deal on tax fraud and business record falsification charges, Trump said.

Trump also changed the biography on his Truth social media account on Friday to read: "They're not coming after me, they're coming after you - I'm just standing in the way!"

On Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denies the accusations, as well as the alleged affair with Daniels.

There is no chance Trump takes a plea deal in the case against him, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday. Trump's legal team expects the indictment against him to be unsealed early next week, Tacopina added.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment, US media reported. Trump said in a post on Thursday that he does not believe he can get a fair trial in New York.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that will not comment on the indictment.