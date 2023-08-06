Trump Says Will Ask for Change of Judge in Capitol Riot Case, Move Trial Out of Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would seek to change the judge in the January 2021 Capitol storming case and move the trial out of Washington, DC.

"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE "ASSIGNED" TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE.

EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.," Trump said on Truth Social.

In an email sent to supporters on Wednesday, Trump said he now faces up to 561 years in prison following the release of a new indictment against him in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.