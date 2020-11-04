UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Will Ask US Supreme Court To Prevent Major Election Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Trump Says Will Ask US Supreme Court to Prevent Major Election Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he will ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

He accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation.

"

"We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said during his first public appearance after the election.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Trump All From

Recent Stories

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

2 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

10 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

12 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

30 minutes ago

Trump accuses democrats of stealing Elections 2020

1 hour ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.