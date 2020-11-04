Trump Says Will Ask US Supreme Court to Prevent Major Election Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he will ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

He accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation.

"

"We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said during his first public appearance after the election.